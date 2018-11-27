Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 98.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,888,000 after buying an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 31.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.62.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

