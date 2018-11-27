Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 30,706.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467,825 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $259,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,198 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 120.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,258,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 58.1% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,140,719 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

