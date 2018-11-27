Radin Capital Partners Inc. Invests $8.17 Million in Citigroup Inc (C)

Radin Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Citigroup accounts for about 7.6% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,024. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.51.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

