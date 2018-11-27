Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.65 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 5,629.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,217. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

