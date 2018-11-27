Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 39,257 Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

DG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.38. 16,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,118. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

