Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 17,509 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 173.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 3,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 877,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 849,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 27,066.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,347,000 after acquiring an additional 784,928 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,026,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 13,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 675,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,286. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,931. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 17,509 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/quantbot-technologies-lp-acquires-17509-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.