QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,585 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,034 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,280,000 after purchasing an additional 794,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,814 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

