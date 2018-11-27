Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc Issued By B. Riley (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $175.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.31 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $274,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

