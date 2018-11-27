Pyxus International (PYX) Trading Down 6.9%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.24. 638,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 697,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pyxus International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxus International in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($6.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $394.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $15,338,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/pyxus-international-pyx-trading-down-6-9.html.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.