Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $960,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 71.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 349,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

