Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $413,027,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,469,000 after buying an additional 7,058,190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 252.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,178,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,465,000 after buying an additional 5,855,210 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 4,068,450 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 121,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,545,117. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

