Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.33 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in DTE Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

