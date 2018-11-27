Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,717 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 362.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,296,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.51. 477,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

