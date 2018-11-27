Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 47,075 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,515. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

