ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $57.02

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.85, but opened at $57.02. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 278151 shares trading hands.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.
About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.
