Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $390,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

