Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after purchasing an additional 946,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 371,086 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,526,238.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 5,415 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $227,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 742,172 shares of company stock valued at $31,053,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

