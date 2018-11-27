Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,605 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 127.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 223,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 13.6% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,395,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 14.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $22.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term.

