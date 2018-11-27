PRCoin (PRC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One PRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRCoin has a market capitalization of $4,859.00 and $2.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00792703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011893 BTC.

PRCoin Profile

PRCoin (CRYPTO:PRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. PRCoin’s total supply is 805,993,600 coins and its circulating supply is 25,993,600 coins. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin . PRCoin’s official website is prcoin.io

PRCoin Coin Trading

PRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.