PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,470,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 362,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $1,579,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 47.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

PPG opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

