Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price

News headlines about Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of New York Mellon earned a daily sentiment score of 2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

