Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact BlackRock (BLK) Share Price

Media stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected BlackRock’s analysis:

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $418.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $376.31 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/positive-media-coverage-unlikely-to-impact-blackrock-blk-share-price.html.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.