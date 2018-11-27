POSCO (PKX) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.38

News headlines about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have trended neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. POSCO earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted POSCO’s analysis:

NYSE:PKX opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. POSCO has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect that POSCO will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on POSCO in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on POSCO in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

