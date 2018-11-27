PopularCoin (POP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $392.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $286,952.00 and approximately $392.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,845,641,825 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

