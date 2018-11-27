Pola Orbis (PORBF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS PORBF traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 1,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20. Pola Orbis has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. Its Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion items, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

