PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,494,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti.html.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.