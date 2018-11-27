PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Dycom Industries worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 773,878 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,061,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 56.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 322,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

