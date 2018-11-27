Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. 2,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,976. Plexus has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.98 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,826,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 30,591 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,915,608.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,032,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,641 shares of company stock worth $4,626,865. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 14.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.