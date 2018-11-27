PlayCoin (PLY) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. PlayCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cobinhood, LBank and Gate.io. During the last week, PlayCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.02196697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00130303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00190621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.53 or 0.08602295 BTC.

About PlayCoin

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayCoin is medium.com/@playcoin . The official website for PlayCoin is playcoin.game . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.