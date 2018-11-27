PizzaCoin (PIZZA) Price Down 25.6% This Week

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One PizzaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. PizzaCoin has a market capitalization of $235.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PizzaCoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official website is pizzacoin.net

Buying and Selling PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PizzaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PizzaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PizzaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.