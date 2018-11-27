PIVX (PIVX) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00017294 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Graviex and CryptoBridge. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $188,137.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00047191 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023932 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00002471 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin, BiteBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.