Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1,397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 58,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

