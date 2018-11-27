Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,919 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,904,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,373 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 234.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,040,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,519 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,726,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,785 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NYSE:BX opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/pinnacle-associates-ltd-sells-7919-shares-of-blackstone-group-lp-bx.html.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.