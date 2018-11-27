Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,850 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,885,000 after purchasing an additional 640,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

