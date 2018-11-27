Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/pinnacle-associates-ltd-decreases-stake-in-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.