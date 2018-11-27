Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,001 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,605,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,995 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 944,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 934,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 639.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 301,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 260,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

