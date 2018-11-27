Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,576 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 51,085.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

