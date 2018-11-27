Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,203 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Under Armour by 15.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $247,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of UA stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74 and a beta of -0.59. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,203 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-acquires-10203-shares-of-under-armour-inc-ua.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.