Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $241,073.00 and $550.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.02883945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.59 or 0.04606370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00809789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.01491100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00118441 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.01997398 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00467713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 25,843,277,095 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

