Philosopher Stones Price Reaches $0.0166 (PHS)

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Philosopher Stones has a total market cap of $99,591.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philosopher Stones Profile

PHS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. The official website for Philosopher Stones is philosopherstones.org

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

