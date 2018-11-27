Phillips 66 (PSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In terms of size, efficiency and strength, Phillips 66 is a leading player in each of its operational segments – refining, chemicals and midstream. Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problems. To capitalize the recent trend the company is planning to allocate most of its 2018 capital budget for midstream operations. Moreover, the company is strongly committed in returning cash back to the shareholders through both dividend payments and repurchasing shares.”

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Phillips 66 from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.07 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.