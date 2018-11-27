PG&E (PCG) Trading Up 5.4%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 9,618,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,842,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 35,614.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PG&E by 78.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

