Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

