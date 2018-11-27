Pets at Home Group (PETS) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pets at Home Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.63 ($2.15).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 114.30 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.70 ($2.90).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.