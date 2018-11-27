Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Holdings Reduced by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,040 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Perficient worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Perficient by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,065 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Perficient by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 185,751 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $801.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $31.09.
In related news, Director James R. Kackley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,038.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
