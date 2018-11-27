PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

PEP opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/pepsico-inc-pep-holdings-boosted-by-ipswich-investment-management-co-inc.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.