Pennon Group plc (PNN) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.84

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.84 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 764.20 ($9.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,878,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

Several research firms have commented on PNN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 752 ($9.83) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 758 ($9.90) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 790.63 ($10.33).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

