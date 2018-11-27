Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for LSL Property Services (LSL)

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 230 ($3.01).
LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 195.25 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.89).
About LSL Property Services
