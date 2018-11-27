Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for LSL Property Services (LSL)

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 230 ($3.01).

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 195.25 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.89).

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

