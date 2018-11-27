Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telecom plus (TEP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Telecom plus (LON:TEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of Telecom plus stock opened at GBX 1,308.40 ($17.10) on Monday. Telecom plus has a 1-year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,342 ($17.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

