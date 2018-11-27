PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 654,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 341,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Santander upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 79,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/peak6-investments-llc-takes-716000-position-in-companhia-brasileira-de-distribuicao-cbd.html.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.